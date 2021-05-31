 Skip to main content
Paul David Goetz
NORMAL — Paul David Goetz passed away May 28, 2021 in Normal, IL. Paul was born in Chicago on Sept. 16, 1932, son of Emil and Lillian Goetz. Married Barbara Hamilton on July 4, 1957. Survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, Arthur; sisters-in-law, Betty Benson, FL, Joyce Morgan-TX, Barbara Goetz, IL and seven nieces and nephews. Paul served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, worked at IL State University for over 20 years until he retired. No services or visitations will be held.

