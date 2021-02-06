SULLIVAN — Paul E. Shuman, 83, of Sullivan, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Memorials are suggested to the FUMC Honduras Mission Team. Face masks and social distancing is suggested. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Shuman was born December 10, 1937 in Decatur, the son of Charles B. and Ida Wilson Shuman. Paul was a farmer on the Shuman family farm. He was a member of the Sullivan First United Methodist Church, Moultrie County Farm Bureau and had been a director for the Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA). Paul married Ardis Hill on June 25, 1960 in Bloomington and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Eric (Lisa) Shuman of Sullivan; grandchildren: Chance Shuman and April Shuman, both of Sullivan; brother, Charles Wilson (Mary) Shuman of Annadale, VA and Janet (Roger) Roney of Lovington and sister-in-law Lois Shuman of Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ida and step-mother, Mabel Shuman; son, Scott; twin brother, John and a half-brother, George Shuman.