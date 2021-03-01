NORMAL — Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell age 73 of Normal, IL passed away at 6:53 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His private graveside service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lexington Twp. Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Rev. Jan Proeber will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by active-duty military at the cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Normal Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Greg was born July 30, 1947 in Lafayette, IN the son of Paul H. and Mildred North Cottrell.

He married Diane E. Bertha on November 7, 1970 in Lafayette, IN. She survives.

Also surviving, one son, P.J. (Becca) Cottrell, Pekin IL and a granddaughter, Molly Cottrell, Pekin, IL. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Parker Cottrell.