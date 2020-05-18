× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Paul B. Hendricksen, 59, of Normal, formerly of Peoria, passed away Sunday (May 17, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1961, to Milan Boyd and Agnes Patricia Gates Hendricksen. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his siblings, Carl (Carol) Hendricksen, Dunlap; Teresa (Robert) Kough, Peoria; Lois (Clark) Anderson, Dunlap; and and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was a longtime resident of Marcfirst in Normal, where he received outstanding care and loving attention. He enjoyed his guitar and listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Peoria.

Memorials may be made to Marcfirst, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal, IL 61761.

Condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hendricksen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.