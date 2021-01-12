FARMER CITY — Paul M. Hannon, 93, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 11:33 p.m., January 9, 2021 at his residence. Paul was born November 13, 1927 in Ivesdale, the son of Fred and Agnes (Tucker) Hannon. He married Carolyn Ford on July 31, 1950 in Bement.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hannon of Farmer City; daughters: Jane Hannon of Champaign, Freyda Staten of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren: John Hannon, Jodi Hannon-Schmid, Jane Hannon, Kelly Jo Hannon; great-grandchildren: Ava Hannon, Brody, Royce, and Hank Schmid; and sister, Rita Stoerger of Ivesdale. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Mark, Matthew, and Timothy; two sisters and four brothers.

Paul was a farmer and horse owner/trainer. Paul served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Farmer City American Legion and enjoyed racing Quarter horses and Thoroughbreds. Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, 1400 Quail St., Suite 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 www.cureduchenne.org.

