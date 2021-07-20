BLOOMINGTON — Paul McGuire, 93, of Cornville, AZ, formerly of McLean and Bloomington, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Prior to visitation, a rosary prayer will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society in Bloomington, IL.

Paul was born on March 29, 1928, in McLean, IL, a son to Lawrence and Lillie (Necessary) McGuire. He married Rosemary Fones on June 3, 1950 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Atlanta, IL. She survives in AZ.

Also surviving are his children: Paul (Patty) McGuire, Toni McGuire, Peggy McGuire, Mary Theresa McGuire (Emil Yatsko), and Matthew (Jane) McGuire; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Paul was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, McLean County Wheelers, Photocolorists Camera Club, and Kodoroamers Camera Club.

