FISHER — Paul O. Unzicker, 86, of Fisher, peacefully passed away at 12:06 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibson City Bible Church. Private family burial will be at East Bend Memorial Gardens in Fisher. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Gibson City Bible Church with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City Bible Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

He was born March 2, 1934, in Urbana, a son of Roy R. and Minnie Wright Unzicker. He married Mary R. Furtney on July 1, 1953, in Danville. They have been married for 67 years. Mary survives in Fisher. Also surviving are their children, Paul Dwight (Connie) Unzicker, Mansfield; Dale (Jeanette) Unzicker, The Villages, Florida; Dottie (Todd) Willard, Dawsonville, Georgia; and Dana (Camille) Unzicker, Mansfield; six grandchildren, Jodi (Chris) Eeten, Janson (Mary Elizabeth) Willard, Jacque Unzicker, Amanda (Jason) Unzicker Trotter, Paul Shane (Angela) Unzicker, Megan (Robert) Huppert; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Glenn (Martha) Unzicker, Naperville; and a brother-in-law, Robert Furtney, Champaign. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eyvonne Stroh and Velda Householter, and two brothers Virgil Unzicker and Kenneth Unzicker.