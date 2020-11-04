Paul R. Frankenhoff

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Monday November 9, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Paul was born December 3, 1985 Pontiac, IL the son of Charles E. and Tami S. Frankenhoff Powell they survive of Bloomington, IL. Also surviving are his two brothers: Michael Powell, Bloomington, IL and Jason Powell Bloomington, IL.