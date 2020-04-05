Paul Sennewald

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Paul David Sennewald, 77, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) in Glendale, Ariz.
Paul was born May 9, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., a son to Gerhard and Mina Trout Sennewald. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Flora Powell in Bloomington, Feb. 9, 1963.
Paul is survived by his wife, Flora, and their children, Chris (Joe) Slaughter, Atlanta, Ga.; Sheri (Tim) Murphy, Moscow, Idaho; and David (Mary Sage) Sennewald, St. Paul, Minn.; and five granddaughters, Kate and Anna Slaughter, Taylor and Ashley Murphy and Metta Sennewald; sister, Carlynne (Gordon) Carlson; nephew, Steve (Danita) Carlson; niece, Pamela (Dave) Lindsay; and grand-nephews and -niece, Trent and Todd Carlson, and Valerie and Matt Lindsay.
Paul and his family moved to Bloomington in 1953 where his father was pastor at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. Paul was president of the first graduating class of the new Bloomington High School in 1960 and attended Bradley University. Paul had a great love of music and was a longtime baritone with the Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus.
Paul's innovative mind led to several patents and business enterprises, which continued throughout his life. In 1979, Paul's entrepreneurial spirit called him west to San Jose to embark on a new adventure in California. He launched Senne Company and was a manufacturer's representative for the manufacturing and technology industries. When Paul semi-retired in 2005, they moved to Discovery Bay, Calif., where he was captain of the “Attitude Adjustment,” and later moved to Peoria, Ariz. He was an avid sports fan, an NFL Cardinal season ticket holder, longtime fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and an original NASCAR season ticket holder at the Phoenix International Raceway.
Paul was a master woodworker and was widely known as the “Fix-it Man.” His love of life and the generous support he gave to others, touched many, many friends and family up to the last days of his life. He a was genuine, loyal friend to all, and was always the heart of the neighborhood.
Paul passed away at their home in Glendale, Ariz., after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family, with barbershop music playing in the room to welcome him to his Afterglow.
Condolences and memories of Paul can be left for his family at heritagefuneralchapels.com/obituaries. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org/donate. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
