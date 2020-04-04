Paul Sennewald

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Paul David Sennewald, 77, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) in Glendale, Ariz.

Paul was born May 9, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., a son to Gerhard and Mina Trout Sennewald. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Flora Powell in Bloomington, Feb. 9, 1963.

Paul is survived by his wife, Flora, and their children, Chris (Joe) Slaughter, Atlanta, Ga.; Sheri (Tim) Murphy, Moscow, Idaho; and David (Mary Sage) Sennewald, St. Paul, Minn.; and five granddaughters, Kate and Anna Slaughter, Taylor and Ashley Murphy and Metta Sennewald; sister, Carlynne (Gordon) Carlson; nephew, Steve (Danita) Carlson; niece, Pamela (Dave) Lindsay; and grand-nephews and -niece, Trent and Todd Carlson, and Valerie and Matt Lindsay.

Paul and his family moved to Bloomington in 1953 where his father was pastor at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. Paul was president of the first graduating class of the new Bloomington High School in 1960 and attended Bradley University. Paul had a great love of music and was a longtime baritone with the Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus.