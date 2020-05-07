× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAYBROOK -- Paul W. Bottles, 70, of Saybrook, Illinois, passed away at 1:21 A.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family as a result of a brain tumor diagnosed one year ago.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, Illinois, with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 3105 Magory Dr., Bloomington, Illinois, 61704 or Illinois Cancer Care PC, 8940 Wood Sage Rd., Peoria, Illinois, 61615. Calvert- Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Paul was born on January 17, 1950, in Farmer City, Illinois, a son of Willard and Frances Price Bottles. He married Audrey Reining on June 20, 1969, in Saybrook, Illinois.

Paul is survived by his wife, Audrey Bottles of Saybrook, Illinois; two sons, Craig (Alicia) Bottles of Colfax, Illinois, and Ryan (Mary Ann) Bottles of Saybrook, Illinois; daughter, Jamie (Stephen) Walker of Gibson City Illinois; five grandchildren, Denton; Rylee; Cole; Lacy; Corbin; siblings, Carolyn (Ronald) Clow of Gibson City, Illinois; Larry (Betty) Bottles of Saybrook, Illinois; and Kathy (John) Musser of Freeport, Illinois.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Bottles.Paul graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School in 1968. He owned and operated Paul's Auto Repair in Saybrook, Illinois. Paul had been Cheney's Grove Township Highway Commissioner since 2005.

