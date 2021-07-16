BLOOMINGTON — Paul W. Gleeson, 97, of Bloomington, formerly of Colfax, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colfax, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow services at Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born July 26, 1923, the son of John and Amelia Lindenbaum Gleeson. He married Lois Harms on October 24, 1943. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2006.

Paul graduated from Colfax High School. He lived and farmed in Lawndale Township for over 50 years. After retiring from farming in 1995, he and Lois moved to Bloomington. He was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colfax.

Surviving are his four children: David (Donna), Bradenton, FL, Jim (Sue), Sarasota, FL, Susan (Ed) Kinsella, Lexington and John of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jeff, Joe, Janice, Gina, Jodi, Sarah, Mike, Andy, Darby, Dusty and Lacey. Also surviving are 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gleeson; three brothers: Ivan, Allen and Harvey; two sisters: Arlene Winterland and Maxine Sancken.