BLOOMINGTON — Paula A. Atkins, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be a private family service for Paula later at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Interment will be in Pennell Cemetery, Towanda.

Paula was born July 5, 1955, in Bloomington, to Jerry and Caroline Miller Carver. In 1978 she married Lester “Bubby” Atkins Jr. To this day they remained very close.

She is survived by her four children, Tim (Darcie) Atkins, Brandon (Kellie) Atkins, Aaron Atkins and Kylie Atkins, all of Bloomington. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Mickaela, Briar and Jeffrey; and one brother, Brian Carver, Bloomington.

For nearly 20 years Paula worked for Eureka-Williams Co. and later was a licensed beautician. She loved to read and drink her tea. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and sharing her love with everyone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benefit of Paula Atkins at CEFCU.

Condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.