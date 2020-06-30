× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Pauline Benedict, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday (June 25, 2020) at her home in El Paso.

A private family Mass was held, with Father Robert Rayson celebrating. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Pauline was born June 24, 1928, on a farm near El Paso, the daughter of Walter F. and Gladys Thorne Berg. She married Harold Krones Benedict on Feb. 26, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Harold died on Jan. 10, 2008.

She is survived by five sons and four daughters, Don Benedict, El Paso; Barb (Curt) Leffingwell, Shorewood, Wis.; Dan (Cathy) Benedict, El Paso; Mary (Jim) Cambruzzi, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Linda (Keith) Bauer, Menominee, Mich.; Mark (Ellen) Benedict, El Paso; Ann (Steve) Young, Oak Creek, Wis.; Jim (Kathy) Benedict, Westlake, Ohio; and John (Julie) Benedict, El Paso. She was blessed with 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren and by her brothers, Robert and John Berg.