EL PASO — Pauline Benedict, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday (June 25, 2020) at her home in El Paso.
A private family Mass was held, with Father Robert Rayson celebrating. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Pauline was born June 24, 1928, on a farm near El Paso, the daughter of Walter F. and Gladys Thorne Berg. She married Harold Krones Benedict on Feb. 26, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Harold died on Jan. 10, 2008.
She is survived by five sons and four daughters, Don Benedict, El Paso; Barb (Curt) Leffingwell, Shorewood, Wis.; Dan (Cathy) Benedict, El Paso; Mary (Jim) Cambruzzi, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Linda (Keith) Bauer, Menominee, Mich.; Mark (Ellen) Benedict, El Paso; Ann (Steve) Young, Oak Creek, Wis.; Jim (Kathy) Benedict, Westlake, Ohio; and John (Julie) Benedict, El Paso. She was blessed with 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren and by her brothers, Robert and John Berg.
Pauline owned and operated Benedict Plumbing and Heating with her husband, Harold, for over 40 years. Pauline and Harold had both been chosen as El Paso Senior Citizen of the Year, and they were honored to be awarded a plaque on the Kiwanis Memorial Wall of Outstanding Civic Leaders.
As a charter member of the El Paso Emergency Squad and EMT-I, she touched many lives, before retiring at age 65.
She always encouraged her children and grandchildren to “Be Good, Be Kind and Be Careful,” something she unassumingly exemplified throughout her life.
Pauline was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Father Carl LoPresti.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or El Paso Emergency Squad.
Condolences may be sent to her family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
