GRIDLEY — Pearl A. Rinkenberger, 105, of Gridley, passed away at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at Good Samaritan in Pontiac.

She was born Jan. 19, 1915, in Minier, to Henry and Ernestine Bluhm Brackman. She married Arthur H. Rinkenberger on Aug. 21, 1937, in Bloomington. He died on Oct. 10, 1991, in Gridley.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles; eight brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her daughter, Roberta (Don) Leake, Gridley; three grandchildren, Stephen Leake, Lexington; Julia (Tim) Carragher, Willow Springs; Charles (Mary) Leake, Ottawa; nine great-grandchildren, Mary Francis Leake, Ben Leake, Connor Carragher, Blaine Carragher, Emily Leake, Katie Leake, Sam Leake, Charles “Nathan” Leake and Kaitlyn Magoonaugh.

Pearl was a member of Christ Community Church in Gridley and member of its WSCS. She was on the Gridley Election Board and served as an election judge. She was a life member of Green Valley Pinochle club in Green Valley, Arizona, and enjoyed playing pinochle locally with various friends and groups. Pearl also enjoyed traveling, baking, quilting and crocheting for the Christ Child organization in Peoria.