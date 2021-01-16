BONITA SPRINGS, Florida — Peggy J. Leonard Drake, 73, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Dwight, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral will be private. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born November 8, 1947 in Streator, daughter of James and Lillian Mathisen Scott. She married Kenneth H. Drake on October 10, 2010.

Surviving are her husband, Ken and her daughter, Kjersten Woodward of Normal. Peggy also leaves behind her step-children of whom she loved dearly; many grandchildren; one brother, James (Lorraine) Scott of Aurora and one sister, Nancy Olsen of Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, James Woodward.

Peggy retired after a long-career with R.R. Donnelly in Dwight.