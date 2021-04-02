BLOOMINGTON - Peggy Jean Kellerhals, 68 of Bloomington passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington at 12:51 AM Thursday April 1, 2021.

There will be a graveside service for Peggy on Thursday April 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Pastor Pete Hopkins will officiate. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Peggy was born in Bloomington on September 18, 1952 to Ernest and Hazel Maxwell Reel. She married Michael Kellerhals on November 20, 1979 in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by four children: Chad Reel of Bloomington, Curt Reel of Dwight, David Kellerhals of Bloomington and Doug Kellerhals of Bloomington as well as eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and her four siblings: Virginia Greenburg of Normal, John Reel of Peoria, Kathy Hunt of Secor and James (Linda) Reel of El Paso.

Peggy was a member of Heyworth Christian Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heyworth Christian Church.

The family would like to say a special thanks to all the staff in the ICU at OSF St. Joseph for the care Peggy received, especially her head nurse Mary.

