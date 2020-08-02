MINONK - Penelopy Joann (Armstrong) Quinn, 73, of Minonk, IL passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.
Penny, as she was best known by, was born on November 9, 1946 in London Mills, IL to Walter and Isabelle Jennings Armstrong. She married John Byrd Quinn (retired U.S. Army Major) on January 9, 1999 in Denmark. They lived in Germany until 2006 when he retired from U.S. Federal Civil Service. He passed away on January 16, 2008.
Survivors include her loving children Kathleen “Kem” (Curtis) Hammontree, Rick (Kendra) Joyal, and Celena (Eldon) Wilson; cherished grandchildren Anthony (Finley) Hammontree, Jacob and MacKenzie Joyal, Makayla Leal and Zachary Wilson; and two great-grandsons.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Samantha Hammontree.
A woman of many talents, she was a professional bookkeeper and office manager with many private sector companies over the years before serving in the U.S. Federal Service as a civil servant. She retired in 2015 after working in the U-2 Dragonlady System Program Office at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Penny’s passion outside of work and family came from her crafting room. She loved creating purses, bags, Christmas stockings and pillowcases - all of her own designs. She would spend hours sketching, planning, cutting, sewing and embroidering her latest creation.
She attended the Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at West Midway Cemetery in London Mills. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Arrangements are being handled by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.