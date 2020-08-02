× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK - Penelopy Joann (Armstrong) Quinn, 73, of Minonk, IL passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

Penny, as she was best known by, was born on November 9, 1946 in London Mills, IL to Walter and Isabelle Jennings Armstrong. She married John Byrd Quinn (retired U.S. Army Major) on January 9, 1999 in Denmark. They lived in Germany until 2006 when he retired from U.S. Federal Civil Service. He passed away on January 16, 2008.

Survivors include her loving children Kathleen “Kem” (Curtis) Hammontree, Rick (Kendra) Joyal, and Celena (Eldon) Wilson; cherished grandchildren Anthony (Finley) Hammontree, Jacob and MacKenzie Joyal, Makayla Leal and Zachary Wilson; and two great-grandsons.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Samantha Hammontree.

A woman of many talents, she was a professional bookkeeper and office manager with many private sector companies over the years before serving in the U.S. Federal Service as a civil servant. She retired in 2015 after working in the U-2 Dragonlady System Program Office at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.