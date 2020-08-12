CLINTON — Peter A. Daugherty, 82, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Clinton United Methodist Church, 308 E. Main St., Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Memorials in Peter's honor may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church.
Peter was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Homer D. and Evelyn E. Garvin Daugherty. He married Jeanette L. Gordy on Nov. 17, 1956, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2016.
Peter proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He attended Decatur Senior High School where he enjoyed being on the football and track teams. He later attended Millikin University and Springfield Junior College. He was employed as a sales engineer for Wilkins Pipe and Supply, Thrall Distribution, and retired from Ferguson Enterprises. He owned and operated Clinton Monument Company.
Peter leaves a legacy of service to his community. He served two years on Local Draft Board 163, 29 ½ years on the Clinton Zoning Board of Appeals as a member, secretary and board chairman. He served many years as a Republican precinct committeeman. He was a legislative aide in the Illinois House and Senate for four years. He served 22 years as a county board member and assisted Sam Cove at the University of Illinois in developing the “I” Plan of Illinois. He served 10 years as property chairman of Central Illinois Economic Development Corporation, four years on the 4-H board and was a FEMA Chairman. He was an avid pheasant hunter and Illini Fan.
He is survived by three sons, Timothy (Teresa) Daugherty, Wapella; Jeffrey (Kim) Daugherty, Heyworth; and Jonathan (Katie) Daugherty, Gifford; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Homer L. Daugherty, Warrensburg; sister, Frances Roberts, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Jeanette L. Daugherty.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
