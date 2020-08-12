× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Peter A. Daugherty, 82, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Clinton United Methodist Church, 308 E. Main St., Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Memorials in Peter's honor may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church.

Peter was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Homer D. and Evelyn E. Garvin Daugherty. He married Jeanette L. Gordy on Nov. 17, 1956, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2016.

Peter proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He attended Decatur Senior High School where he enjoyed being on the football and track teams. He later attended Millikin University and Springfield Junior College. He was employed as a sales engineer for Wilkins Pipe and Supply, Thrall Distribution, and retired from Ferguson Enterprises. He owned and operated Clinton Monument Company.