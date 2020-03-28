NORMAL — Peter Eugene Throckmorton Jr. passed away at age 64 on Nov. 18, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Peter Eugene Throckmorton lived in Normal from the mid-1990s until 2008. For the past 15 years, Peter Throckmorton worked for AB Electrolux. According to LinkedIn, he worked as “MA&SA Internal Audit Manager Information Systems & Projects, Internal Auditor NA in Charlotte, North Carolina Area and Sweden.” He earned a B.S. from Ohio State University in 1992.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Peter Eugene Throckmorton, Ph.D., a research chemist, and his mother, Phyllis Marie Throckmorton, B.S., an assistant state auditor. He is survived by his two sisters, Annmarie Throckmorton, M.A., and Carla Louise Throckmorton (Robert) Hertz; three nephews, Jason Hertz, Tristan Hertz and Michael Hertz; his aunt, Mildred (the late Loren) McGrew and their children and grandchildren.

Peter enjoyed marathons, weight-lifting and travel. He had many friendships.

