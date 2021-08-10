MINIER — Petros C. Petsas, 67, of Minier, passed away, August 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 22, 1954 in Kythrea, Cyprus to Christodoulos and Katina Eleftheriou Petsas. He married Pamela Jennings on August 2, 1990 in Pekin and she survives.

Also surviving are his five children: Larry (Phoebe) Davis of Bloomington, Christodoulos (Wendy) Petsas of Minier, Michael Petsas of Minier, Katia (Justin) Petsas of Minier and Anna (Michael) Underhill of Minier; eight grandchildren: Michael Petsas, Victoria Davis, Petros Petsas, Meredith Davis, Cole Bauer, Cody Bauer, DeAnna Bauer, Aeson Underhill; one brother, Michael Petsas of Bloomington; and his children, Katina, Stephanie, Sophia, Darren; one sister, Anthi Sabbides of Cypress; and her children, Panayiotis and Katia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He graduated from ISU in 1982. Petros owned and operated Grecian Gardens in Clinton, Zorbas in Normal and Creve Coeur Family Restaurant. He retired December 13, 2015.

He was a member of Clinton Masonic Lodge.

He loved fishing, gardening, landscaping, and helping others with their home renovation projects.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier. Fr. Anastasios Theodoropoulos will officiate. A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria.

