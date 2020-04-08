× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush was born into this life on March 28, 1935, in Washington County, Miss., the son of Luethel Pelmore and Fred Bush.

He married Frances Crockett on Aug. 21, 1955, in Urbana, and unto this union, eight children were loved.

The Rev. Bush graduated from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago in 1962. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Columbia Bible Institute in Columbia, S.C., and his Doctorate of Divinity Degree from Covington Theological Seminary in Rossville, Ga.

Rev. Dr. Bush pastored the Union Missionary Baptist Church Bloomington for 45 years, which he retired in 2015. He also organized the New Light Baptist Church of Rantoul. He pastored Second Baptist Church, Paris, Ill., and the St. John Baptist Church Terre Haute, Ind.

Dr. Bush's association and convention affiliations include moderator, dean of Central District, and organizer and moderator of Unity District. He also served as treasurer of Baptist General State Convention of Illinois.