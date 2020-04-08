BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush was born into this life on March 28, 1935, in Washington County, Miss., the son of Luethel Pelmore and Fred Bush.
He married Frances Crockett on Aug. 21, 1955, in Urbana, and unto this union, eight children were loved.
The Rev. Bush graduated from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago in 1962. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Columbia Bible Institute in Columbia, S.C., and his Doctorate of Divinity Degree from Covington Theological Seminary in Rossville, Ga.
Rev. Dr. Bush pastored the Union Missionary Baptist Church Bloomington for 45 years, which he retired in 2015. He also organized the New Light Baptist Church of Rantoul. He pastored Second Baptist Church, Paris, Ill., and the St. John Baptist Church Terre Haute, Ind.
Dr. Bush's association and convention affiliations include moderator, dean of Central District, and organizer and moderator of Unity District. He also served as treasurer of Baptist General State Convention of Illinois.
One of his greatest accomplishments was fulfilled when the Union Congregation marched into their new sanctuary. With the Holy Spirit leading and the support of Christian followers, the support of his wife and family, he was able to fulfill God's plan for his life. Well done thy good and faithful servant!
Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush, 85, labored in the vineyard for over 50 years and on the 28th day of March in the year of our Lord and Savior 2020 at 11 a.m.., the Reverend was called home to get his crown in glory!
He leaves not to mourn, but to cherish his loving memory, five children, Rhoda Walker, Janice Bush, Loletha Bush, Jeanine Cribbs and Paul Bush; adopted children, Regina Daniels Reid, Albert and Vernell Gray; and a host of many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sons, Phenues II and Frederick Bush; one grandson, Desmond Bush; one great-grandson, Deshaun Bush; and his stepfather, Robert Hinds.
Memorial cards may be sent to 1708 Whitmer Court, Bloomington, IL 61704.
A private service will be Friday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 701 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.
