WAYNESVILLE — Philip Charles Schmid, 58 of Waynesville, IL passed away 3:20 PM August 13, 2021 at his family home, Waynesville, IL.

Services will be 10 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Cassandra Benton officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. Visitation will be 4–8 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Philip Charles Schmid Memorial Fund.

Philip was born June 28, 1963 in Bloomington, IL the son of Edward Charles and Joyce Elaine (Wakefield) Schmid, Jr. He married Roxanne Martens. He later married Margaret Kohler on June 12, 1996 in Waynesville, IL. She passed away September 20, 2020.

Survivors include his children: Bryanna Schmid, Monticello, IL and Andy (Kaylee) Schmid, Bloomington, IL; step-sons: Alex Villanueva, Decatur, IL and Dusty Norby, Normal, IL; grandchildren: Fynlee Schmid and Ajaye Reetz, both of Bloomington, IL, Mia Grace, Sonny, Bella, Dominic, and Letty Villanueva, all of Clinton, IL; siblings: Judy Mowery, Heyworth, IL, Larry (Kathy) Schmid, Waynesville, IL, Marti (Rene Stidham) Schmid, Macks Creek, MO, Christine (Fritz) Robinson, Kenney, IL, Bonnie Schmid, Clinton, IL, Paul (Laurie Burk) Schmid, Waynesville, IL, and Kevin (Debby) Schmid, McLean, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Steve.

Philip attended Wapella Schools and graduated in 1982. He worked for Wallace Press, Clinton, IL and currently was working for Starcrest Cleaners-Hermes Management, Bloomington, IL. Philip was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. He loved horses and he especially loved his dog, Angus.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.