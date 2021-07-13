EL PASO — Philip Roy Mullvain, 86, of El Paso, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. Philip was born in Dewey, IL to Grace and Roy Mullvain on June 20, 1935 and graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1953. He married Marilyn Kuykendall on October 9, 1955 in Mansfield, IL and lived in DeLand until 1961 when they moved to El Paso.

Philip's love for the agricultural brought the family to El Paso with the opportunity to work with Aylco/Kaiser Companies and then branched out on his own by co-founding the El Paso-Flanagan Fertilizer Companies while continuing to farm. Before retiring he was District Sales Representative for Linco Equipment. He was an entrepreneur and developed multiple businesses in El Paso as well as serving as a community leader; holding offices for Kiwanis, Corn Festival Committee and as Trustee on the El Paso Township Board. He was a lifelong member of the El Paso United Methodist Church and served his church in many ways. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities including stock car racing, snowmobiling and boating. He cherished his time with his family and loved to share his stories. He will be most remembered as a loving father and grandfather.