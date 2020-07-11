NORMAL — Phillip D Proctor, 63, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. He died of natural causes.
Phillip was born on Nov. 9, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in Normal. After attending college at Wesleyan University, Phil served in the Army, Air Force, and then retired from the Navy on Nov 1, 2008.
Phil was known for his social personality and sense of humor. He was able to make friends quickly wherever he went.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Mary Annita Proctor. He leaves behind ex-wife, Ann Proctor; two daughters; a son; three sisters and four grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at camp Butler in Springfield.
