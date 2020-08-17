× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Phillip L. Sadler, 53, of Decatur, passed away Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Phillip's honor may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Phillip was born Sept. 23, 1966, in Normal, the son of Dan Sadler and Karon Park Sadler. He proudly served our country in the National Guard. Phillip worked as a manager at Dancey Brass Plumbing Supply and also worked for Capitol Group Plumbing Supply. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Phillip enjoyed playing golf and thoroughly enjoyed reading. He was a student of life and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his father, Dan Sadler; mother, Karon (John) Burch; his companion of several years, Chasity Batorson; aunts, Carol (Ron) Bridges, Latham, and Gloria (Dick) Miller, Luck, Wisconsin; cousins, Brian, Kevin, Brycen, Trenton, Craig, Casey, Diane and Joann; and stepbrothers, Michael Burch and Jay Fisher.

Phillip was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Sadler and Burton and Evelyn Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Sadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.