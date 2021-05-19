FAIRBURY — Phyllis A. Eilers, 91 of Fairbury, died at 10:28 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury with Pastor James Rients officiating. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon at Lyman Twp. Cemetery, Roberts. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. also at the church prior to the funeral. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Eilers was born on September 21, 1929 in Roberts, a daughter of Henry and Lillian (Repp) Garrelts. They preceded her in death. She married Arthur E. Smith on October 6, 1951 in Roberts. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1989. She later married Paul E. Eilers on December 1, 1991. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1995.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Heather) Smith of Oreana, IL; five grandchildren: Bryan Meredith, Matthew Smith, Trevor Smith, Emma McConnell and Avery Smith; and one brother, Weldon Garrelts.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Lynn Derossett, four brothers and one sister.