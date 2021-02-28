THE VILLAGES, Florida — Phyllis Darlene Bishop, age 80, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at her daughter's residence.

Darlene, fondly known by many as Sug, was born August 12, 1940 in Bloomington, IL to Donald and Lila Bowen. She graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. She lived and raised her family in LeRoy, IL.

In 1984 she married Paul Bishop and they later retired to The Villages, FL where they enjoyed over 25 years of traveling the world, playing golf and enjoying great friends and family. Her family is blessed with the memory of her great cooking, her smile, wit and laughter. She was their "Julia Child" and instilled the love of food and entertaining.