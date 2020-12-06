FARMER CITY - Phyllis E. Hieronymus, 87, of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, Illinois, with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Weedman United Methodist Church or Cunningham Children's Home, Urbana, Illinois. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Phyllis was born January 15, 1933, in Normal, Illinois, a daughter of Owen and Zearl Holoch Plotner. She married Robert E. Hieronymus on July 1, 1951, at the Weedman United Methodist Church. He passed away on July 12, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Connie) Hieronymus of Farmer City, Illinois; Karen (Cleve) Karch of Charleston, Illinois; Donna Kay Hieronymus of Charleston, Illinois; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Nathan Hieronymus.

Phyllis and her husband farmed in the Farmer City area for many years.

Phyllis was a member of the Weedman United Methodist Church. She was a District Officer of the United Methodist Women for thirteen years. Phyllis was a former member of the DeWitt County Home Extension, a 4-H leader for many years and a board member of the Cunningham Children's Home. She also was a volunteer for the Farmer City Resource Center and Carle Hospice Program.