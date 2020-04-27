Phyllis E. Jenkins

Phyllis was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed sewing, quilt making and crafts. Phyllis raised six children and was very active in the lives of her grandchildren. Phyllis enjoyed serving alongside Jeoff for many years on mission trips to Preston, Idaho, at El Shaddai Sanctuary & Refuge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by those who knew her.