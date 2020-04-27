LEXINGTON — Phyllis E. Jenkins, 71, of Lexington, passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at the Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date at East White Oak Bible Church, 11922 E. 2000 North Road, Carlock. Pastor Scott Boerckel and Pastor Bill Bagley will be officiating. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday at Calvert & Johnson Funeral Home, Lexington, with a private family burial to follow at Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Salem4Youth, Flanagan, IL, or His Mansion Ministries, Deering, N.H. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Phyllis was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the daughter of Carl and Mildred Hobbs Bagley Sr. She married Jeoffrey P. Jenkins on Aug. 30, 1968, in Kalamazoo, Mich. He survives.
Also surviving are her six children, Eric (Emily) Jenkins, Lexington; Celeste (Michael) Shally, Centerton, Ark.; David (Laura) Jenkins, Crystal Lake; Jennifer (Joe) Szatko, Itasca; Josh (Amelia) Jenkins, Hillsboro, N.H.; and Timothy (Megan) Jenkins, Springfield; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, William (Gloria) Bagley, Garden City, Utah; Timothy (Jeannie) Bagley, Aurora, Colo.; and Shannon (Jennie) Bagley, Kalamazoo, Mich.; two sisters, Patty (George) Livingston, Portage, Mich.; and Jean (Kevin) Bowers, Kalamazoo, Mich.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Carl Bagley Jr.; and one sister, Diane Pickrell.
Phyllis was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed sewing, quilt making and crafts. Phyllis raised six children and was very active in the lives of her grandchildren. Phyllis enjoyed serving alongside Jeoff for many years on mission trips to Preston, Idaho, at El Shaddai Sanctuary & Refuge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com. For anyone interested the graveside service will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Phyllis Jenkins name and click on “Tribute Wall."
