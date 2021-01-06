FAIRBURY — On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Phyllis Fairclough, beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away at age 76 at her residence in Fairbury.

Phyllis Jean Alarie was born on February 1, 1944. She was one of seven children to Mary Ellen and Alfred Alarie.

On September 21, 1963, she married Gerald Fairclough of Sandwich, IL (b. 1942). They moved to Fairbury in 1979. Together, they had one daughter: Jennifer (John) Lawrence, and one granddaughter, Beth Hildenbrand.

She is survived by sisters: Diane (Stuart) Wright, Elaine (Tom) Slattery and brother Roger Alarie; husband Jerry Fairclough; daughter Jennifer (John) Lawrence; granddaughter Beth Hildenbrand; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Mike Alarie; and sisters: Jackie and Kathy.