FAIRBURY — On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Phyllis Fairclough, beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away at age 76 at her residence in Fairbury.
Phyllis Jean Alarie was born on February 1, 1944. She was one of seven children to Mary Ellen and Alfred Alarie.
On September 21, 1963, she married Gerald Fairclough of Sandwich, IL (b. 1942). They moved to Fairbury in 1979. Together, they had one daughter: Jennifer (John) Lawrence, and one granddaughter, Beth Hildenbrand.
She is survived by sisters: Diane (Stuart) Wright, Elaine (Tom) Slattery and brother Roger Alarie; husband Jerry Fairclough; daughter Jennifer (John) Lawrence; granddaughter Beth Hildenbrand; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Mike Alarie; and sisters: Jackie and Kathy.
Phyllis was an artist and a creator in every respect. She was an incredible baker and chef; she absolutely loved cooking for family and friends and had a magic touch with everything from scrambled eggs to creme brulee. She was also passionate about reading, gardening, and painting. Most-importantly, however, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She took tremendous pride in the family and home that she created. The love that flowed from her for her family was unwavering.
She was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury where her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.
