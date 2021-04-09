 Skip to main content
Phyllis Gephart

SARASOTA, Florida — Phyllis Gephart was born March 21, 1934 in Bloomington, IL to parents, Lloyd Held and Helen Provard Held both deceased. Born and raised in Bloomington, IL. She was a graduate of DePauw, Greencastle, IN, 1956 Sorority affiliation of Delta Gamma. She married Robert I. Gephart of Ashtabula, OH, 1958. A resident of Barrington, IL, High school English teacher from 1956-63. She was active in her community. She moved to Sarasota, FL in 1988 and was a member of St. Mary Star Of The Sea.

She is survived by son, Michael; daughter, Anne; four grandchildren: Rory, Faith, Noah and Jordan.

A burial and Mass (completed) at St. Mary Star Of The Sea. Donations may be made to Light House For The Blind, Florida.

