SARASOTA, Florida — Phyllis Gephart was born March 21, 1934 in Bloomington, IL to parents, Lloyd Held and Helen Provard Held both deceased. Born and raised in Bloomington, IL. She was a graduate of DePauw, Greencastle, IN, 1956 Sorority affiliation of Delta Gamma. She married Robert I. Gephart of Ashtabula, OH, 1958. A resident of Barrington, IL, High school English teacher from 1956-63. She was active in her community. She moved to Sarasota, FL in 1988 and was a member of St. Mary Star Of The Sea.