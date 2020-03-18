Phyllis Gilman

PONTIAC — Phyllis O. Gilman, 100, of Pontiac, passed away at 9:19 p.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at Tjardes Health Center, Evenglow, Pontiac.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the virus situation, a private family service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, with Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Private graveside burial will be at a later date at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials in Phyllis's name may be made to the Livingston County Community Food Pantry or First United Methodist Church of Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Phyllis was born Aug. 15, 1919, in Pontiac, a daughter of Carl and Wilmuth Roberts Bressner. She married Richard W. Gilman on Feb. 16, 1941, in Pontiac. He passed away July 1, 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include a daughter, Sally Renkes, Prophetstown; two sons, Fred (Penny) Gilman, and Dave (Mary) Gilman, both of Pontiac; six grandchildren, Dixie (Jeremy Foes) Taylor, Dusty (Tirzah) Renkes and Jill (Carl) Weidel, Prophetstown; Dan (Elaine) Gilman, Hinsdale; Joe (Bennie Davis) Gilman, Greenville, S.C.; and Sherry (Dan) Bailey, Bloomington. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Tredennick, Fairbury; and Janice Shay, Bloomington; and two brothers, Jerry (Myrtle) Bressner, Pontiac, and Jim Bressner, Conroe, Texas.
Phyllis was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Timothy Gilman and Stevie Gilman; son-in-law, Richard Renkes; granddaughter-in-law, Brenda Gilman; and eight brothers and sisters.
Phyllis graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1937, and from the Gallagher Business School in 1938. She was employed at State Farm in her earlier years.
Phyllis was an excellent cook and seamstress, making clothes for her grandchildren. She was a caring friend to everyone and could, until her last days, accurately recall stories of her childhood friends, including the McDowell community. She was member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac. Her family appreciates the excellent care she received from the Evenglow staff and OSF Hospice.
Memorials may viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.