Phyllis Gilman

PONTIAC — Phyllis O. Gilman, 100, of Pontiac, passed away at 9:19 p.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at Tjardes Health Center, Evenglow, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the virus situation, a private family service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, with Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Private graveside burial will be at a later date at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials in Phyllis's name may be made to the Livingston County Community Food Pantry or First United Methodist Church of Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Phyllis was born Aug. 15, 1919, in Pontiac, a daughter of Carl and Wilmuth Roberts Bressner. She married Richard W. Gilman on Feb. 16, 1941, in Pontiac. He passed away July 1, 1998.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include a daughter, Sally Renkes, Prophetstown; two sons, Fred (Penny) Gilman, and Dave (Mary) Gilman, both of Pontiac; six grandchildren, Dixie (Jeremy Foes) Taylor, Dusty (Tirzah) Renkes and Jill (Carl) Weidel, Prophetstown; Dan (Elaine) Gilman, Hinsdale; Joe (Bennie Davis) Gilman, Greenville, S.C.; and Sherry (Dan) Bailey, Bloomington. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Tredennick, Fairbury; and Janice Shay, Bloomington; and two brothers, Jerry (Myrtle) Bressner, Pontiac, and Jim Bressner, Conroe, Texas.