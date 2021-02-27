EL PASO — Phyllis Grace Lutz, 82, of El Paso, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus. She passed away at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was born March 31, 1938 in Pittsburg, IL to Floyd E. "Andy" and Lorene (Dothager) Tompkins. She married Charles Robert "Chuck" Lutz on June 23, 1956 in Pleasant Mound, IL. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Kirk Martin Lutz.

Surviving are her children: Charles Kent (Tammy) Lutz of Murfreesboro, TN, Kristi Sue (Mark) Keith of El Paso, IL; daughter-in-law, Cyndi (Jeff) Lutz-King of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Eric (Caroline) Lutz, Cody (Sarah) Lutz, Kayse (Brandon) Collins, Katie Lutz, Zachary (Elianna) Lutz, Bailye Keith, Kamryn Keith; and great-grandchildren: Libby and Walker Lutz, Knox and Minnie Collins and Charlie and Halas Lutz.