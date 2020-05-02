× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BENSON — Phyllis I. Kapraun, 87, of Benson, passed away at 8:32 a.m. on Friday (May 1, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Jan. 23, 1933 on the family farm in rural El Paso, to Clarence and Carabelle Gossmeyer Carls. She married Roger W. Kapraun on April 24, 1954 in Benson. He passed away on Jan. 5, 2014.

Surviving are her eleven children, Irene (Phil) Zuercher of Bartonville, Roger P. (Christine) Kapraun of Washington, Rita (Kevin) Masters of Peoria, Mark (Vicki) Kapraun of Benson, Rose (Scott) Corrie of Bloomington, Marian (Victor Castillo) Kapraun of Bloomington, David (Lori) Kapraun of Minonk, Julie (Scott) Jamison of Streator, Carol (Joey) Bianco of Wylie, Texas, Susan Hetzel of Peoria, Allen M. Kapraun of Washington; one brother, Richard (Kathleen) Carls of El Paso; one sister-in-law, Shirley Carls of Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Ann; one son-in-law, Tod Hetzel; one brother, Loren Carls; and one sister, Nancy Ales.

Phyllis, a homemaker, had worked at St. James Hospital in Pontiac as a nurse’s assistant in the preemie unit prior to marriage.

She enjoyed reading, working in her garden, and was well known for her excellent cooking and baking.