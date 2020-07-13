× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis J. Blair, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Bickford House, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Social distancing and a face mask are recommended. Pastor Billy Newell will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Her graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, or the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.

Phyllis was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Farmer City, the daughter of Albert and Hazel Bartholomew Holman. She married Richard J. Blair on Dec. 31, 1955, in Farmer City. He survives.

Also surviving are her two sons, Kris J. (Kyle) Blair, Houston, Texas; Bryan (Lana) Blair, Bloomington; three grandchildren, Abby (Alex) Dunt, Bloomington; Scott (Megan) Blair, Normal; Natalie Blair, Bloomington; four great-grandchildren, Cora, Ellie, Luke and Mack.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marion Jordan.