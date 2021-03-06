Phyllis June Bender DeHart

The young couple moved to Champaign, Illinois where Gordon attended law school at the University of Illinois. Phyllis worked in an insurance company to help pay for law school. Then, they moved to Aurora, Illinois where Gordon established his law practice and Phyllis became involved in the Child Welfare Society Inc. and American Association of University Women (AAUW). As a member, she was very active in their charitable business ventures, including the Jack and Jill Nursery School, scholarships and the Gift Shop at Copley Hospital, where Phyllis volunteered as the jewelry buyer. Upon her arrival in Aurora, Phyllis also joined several women's bridge clubs. She enjoyed her relationships with her bridge club friends, and treasured those relationships. She remained a member for over sixty years, and was disappointed when Covid prevented her from seeing her friends and playing.

Phyllis also worked with her husband, Gordon, throughout entire his entire legal career helping him run his law office. In the 1980's, she also worked as a substitute teacher at the West Aurora Public Schools for many years.