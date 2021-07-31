BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Phillips, age 85, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 5:33 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation services are provided by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Festival of Trees in care of the Baby Fold, Normal, IL

Phyllis was born November 26, 1935 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Andrew and Mabel (Peifer) Gang. She married Jim Phillips on July 29, 1954. He survives.

Surviving are her four children: Joe (Shareen) Phillips, Belleville, IL, Denny Phillips, FL, Tom Phillips, LeRoy, IL, David Phillips, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren: Chris, Matt, Erik, Adam, Nick, Olivia, Mary; three great-grandchildren: Amber, Kaylynn and Miles; and one sister, Rose (Chuck) Long, Bloomington, IL.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Edith Weed and Jean Anderson.

Phyllis graduated from Bloomington High School in 1954. She retired from Steak N Shake accounting office after 25 years. Prior to that Phyllis had worked at State Farm Insurance Company for two years and had worked at Illinois State University from 1981-1985 as a secretary in for the Department Chairman of Industrial Technology. Phyllis was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Emblem Club #432. She was past President of the Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, past President of Prime Time Chapter. She was a tree designer for the Festival of Trees since 1998. She enjoyed needle point, reading, cooking for her family, family holidays and baking cookies and cupcakes for her many friends, family and clubs. The family would like to thank Gwen for all her care and compassion shown to Phyllis.

