Phyllis Wellenreiter

Phyllis was a member of the graduating class of 1949 at Bloomington High School. Phyllis's first job was at Woolworth's in downtown Bloomington. After graduation she began working for Campbell Holton Grocers. She married Robert Wellenreiter and moved to Huntsville, Ala., while he was serving in the U.S. Army. She took some time away from working to be with her children and eventually went back to work at Union Insurance Group. She remained there for 25 years.

Phyllis had many talents and interests, Cub Scout Leader, PTA Mom, volunteering at the high school helping with summer school art classes (known as Mrs. W), knitting, painting and other forms of art; she could type a flawless 90 words per minute on a manual typewriter, always found the best seashells at the beach, and she knew most of the bird species and could identify them by sight. Phyllis was very proud of her home on East Grove Street and relished coffee-klatching with her good friends and neighbors.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling with various members of her family, attending the Society of Clan McLeod gatherings. She traveled to Europe with her sister Myra and son James and enjoyed going to many of the art museums.