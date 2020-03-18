Polly Wherley

BLOOMINGTON — Polly Ann Wherley, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, surrounded by her daughters and family.

The family wishes to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Polly was born July 7, 1929, in Astoria, the daughter of Arthur and Nellie Caruthers McCormick. She married James C. Wherley on Oct. 28, 1948, in Canton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009.

Survivors include four children, Linda (Gary) Sutton, Avery, Texas; Debra Sullens, Gilbertsville, Ky.; Pamela (Martin) Fogler, Hudson; and Patti (Kevin) Lloyd, Normal; a son-in-law, Doug Wilson, Bloomington; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolan Wilson; one brother and two sisters.