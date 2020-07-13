Prosper Tournear

He was involved in Consistory, Kiwanis, Rotary (wherein he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow), Scottish Rite, Mason (and was most wise master several times, chaplain, and past master), and Bloomington York Rite. He was a member of the American Passion Play in Bloomington, for 33 years in which he played several roles, including that of the apostle Peter. He was instrumental in forming an ambulance service at both Knoxville and Wyoming (Illinois). He traveled to the Holy Land three times, was chaplain of the day at the Illinois House of Representatives and gave their invocation for that day. He was faithful to the Cubs, enjoyed spending time with his wife, Charlotte, going out for meals, and telling amusing stories from his childhood during his sermons. He has been to the UN twice and met some extraordinary people including Adlai Stevenson, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Bishop Abel Muzorewa (the first black prime minister of Zimbabwe), Sam Walton, a brief encounter with the King of Yugoslavia, and so many of God's great children. He was on the finance committee for the formation of Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg and founded a hospice program for Pittsfield. He also was instrumental in the creation of a bill in the Illinois Legislature to support the mentally/physically handicapped youth in the “forgotten years,” 18-20 years old, and it passed. He worshipped with and met Oral Roberts and Robert Schuller. He worked with the building of three new churches, drove a school bus for many years, and helped start a PTA in Illiopolis and served as its first president. He helped organize and coached Little League for several years. He also started an ambulance service at both Knoxville and Annawan. One Sunday he brought an unprecedented 45 confirmands into church membership. There was no time for a sermon that Sunday.