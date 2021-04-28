HOPEDALE — R. John Beavers, 82 formerly of Streator, passed away Monday evening April 26, 2021 at Hopedale Nursing Home, Hopedale, IL.

He was born January 5, 1939 in Streator, a son of Homer and Cecelia (Kettmann) Beavers. He married Joanne M. Crawford on June 3, 1961 in Streator. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2016.

He is survived by three children: Julie (Brian) Jasper of Oreana, Steve (Jean) Beavers of Rhinelander, WI, and Michael (Laura) Beavers of Danvers; eight grandchildren: Stephanie Buscher, Kayla Zinn, Bryce, Emma, Lucas and Cynthia Beavers, and Savanah and Sidney Beavers; and two great grandchildren: Joelen Blair and Morgan Bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers: Jim and Ed Beavers; and two sisters: Georgia Bakalar and Joan Pelligrini.

John worked as a supervisor at Owens Illinois and retired in 1992. He was a member of the former St. Anthony's Church, now St. Michael the Archangel Parish. He was formerly a member of the Lazy Acres, the Eagles Club, and the Knight of Columbus. He was the first President of the Streator Onized Credit Union and was a board member.

John loved spending time at the summer home in Wisconsin. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, May 3, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator, with Monsignor Philip Halfacre officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Monday at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, facial coverings are required, and social distancing standards will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation of Fighting Blindness.