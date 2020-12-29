FORREST- Rachel Irene Kamm Elbert, 85, Forrest, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Wing. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home of Fairbury is handling arrangements.

The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Rachel was born on December 10, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Thielbar) Kamm. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Vernon and Al Kamm. She married Dr. E. Duane Elbert on Aug. 16, 1958, in Washington, IL. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan Elbert, FL, and Dieter (Rachael) Elbert, Forrest; two granddaughters: Rebecca and Katherine Elbert of Forrest; two sisters-in-law: Kathy Kamm of MI and Abbie Speck of WA; three nieces and two nephews.

After graduation from Metamora High School, Rachel earned both a Bachelor and a Master of Education Degree in Elementary Education from Illinois State University. After teaching for more than 30 years, she retired and moved to their family farm in Forrest, IL, with Duane.