FORREST- Rachel Irene Kamm Elbert, 85, Forrest, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Wing. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home of Fairbury is handling arrangements.
The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Rachel was born on December 10, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Thielbar) Kamm. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Vernon and Al Kamm. She married Dr. E. Duane Elbert on Aug. 16, 1958, in Washington, IL. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, Dan Elbert, FL, and Dieter (Rachael) Elbert, Forrest; two granddaughters: Rebecca and Katherine Elbert of Forrest; two sisters-in-law: Kathy Kamm of MI and Abbie Speck of WA; three nieces and two nephews.
After graduation from Metamora High School, Rachel earned both a Bachelor and a Master of Education Degree in Elementary Education from Illinois State University. After teaching for more than 30 years, she retired and moved to their family farm in Forrest, IL, with Duane.
In 1993, along with her husband, she authored, "History from The Heart: Quilt Paths Across Illinois".
Rachel was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest. She enjoyed gardening, substitute teaching, playing the piano, singing, traveling with her husband and doting on her two granddaughters.
Rachel was a beloved by many and will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.