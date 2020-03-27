Raleigh Harris III

PONTIAC — Raleigh J. Harris III, 76, of Pontiac, died at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at his residence.

Private family services will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Raleigh's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Livingston County Humane Society.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Raleigh was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Pontiac, a son of Raleigh J. and Betty Dolan Harris Jr. He married Ramona Barickman on Jan. 24, 1965, in Streator. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Thomas (Ginger) Harris, Pontiac; one daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Yoder, Fairbury; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Henderson, Felicia Harris, Serena Harris, Nathan Yoder and Tabitha Yoder; one stepgranddaughter, Cortney Schilling; seven great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Raleigh was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy, Amy Harris, and his parents.