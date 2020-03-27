Raleigh Harris III

PONTIAC — Raleigh J. Harris III, 76, of Pontiac, died at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at his residence.
Private family services will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Raleigh's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Livingston County Humane Society.
Raleigh was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Pontiac, a son of Raleigh J. and Betty Dolan Harris Jr. He married Ramona Barickman on Jan. 24, 1965, in Streator. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Thomas (Ginger) Harris, Pontiac; one daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Yoder, Fairbury; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Henderson, Felicia Harris, Serena Harris, Nathan Yoder and Tabitha Yoder; one stepgranddaughter, Cortney Schilling; seven great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Raleigh was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy, Amy Harris, and his parents.
Raleigh was educated in Pontiac schools and Roosevelt Military Academy, Aledo. He graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science and Funeral Service. Raleigh owned and operated Raleigh J. Harris Funeral Home in Pontiac for several years. He also owned and operated Stewart Funeral Home in Cullom and Von Qualen-Harris Funeral Home in Dwight.
Raleigh was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, Pontiac Elks Club, Rustic Auto Club, Central Illinois Woodworkers Club and the “Gas House Gang.”
