BLOOMINGTON - Ralph Rudolph Erich Burger was born In Dwight, Illinois on April 3, 1935. He moved to Bloomington in 1977 and was the Owner/Operator of the Union 76 Auto Truck Plaza on Route 9. He was always helping someone using his God-given ability to repair anything that needed fixing. He never knew a stranger and always greeted you with a big warm smile and treated you as if you were his best friend. He was an amazing encourager as he always wanted to hear about you and did not like talking about himself.