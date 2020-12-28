LEXINGTON - Ralph T. Williamson, 84, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Carl LoPresti officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the church. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

He was born August 2, 1936 in Normal, a son of Edward Michael and Irene K. Killian Williamson. He married Sharon L. Graves on September 20, 1969 in Lexington and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Julie Williamson; a sister, Mary "Trish" Watt; four sisters-in-law, Wanda Graves, Carol Laskowski, Debbie Graves and Doris Ann Graves; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Helen Foster, William Williamson, Mark Williamson, Patrick Williamson and Edward M. Williamson Jr.