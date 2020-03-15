Ramona "Mo" Jackson

BLOOMINGTON — Ramona V. “Mo” Jackson, 91, a lifelong resident of Bloomington, died Saturday at Heritage Health in Normal.
A private burial will be at Chenoa Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mo was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Bloomington, the daughter of Otto and Vera (Behnke) Laskowski. She was married to Richard "Dick" Jackson in 1948 until his death in 1974.
They were the parents of Steve (Laura) Jackson of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Lynn (Marc) Jackson-Lebovitz of Normal. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Nate Jackson of Ft. Myers, Fla., Elizabeth (Ryan Pool) Jackson, Va., Cody Lebovitz, Normal; and Hannah (Adam) Schafer Lebovitz, Ohio; and a great-granddaughter, Eva, in Virginia.
Mo worked for many years at Bloomington City Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Charlotte.
The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice. Their help and extraordinary kindnesses with Mo's final journey and with her family's needs are greatly appreciated. Also, they would like to thank Heritage Health of Normal and, especially, the Legacy Unit, where Mo made her home for the last three-and-a-half years. The kindness, patience, expertise and love shown to our mother can never be repaid and never forgotten. To me, you are the best of humanity. Our mom had a very gentle, sweet nature and always a ready smile. She will be missed.
