Randal 'Randy' Leon Malone

Randy was also preceded in death by his father and mother, and stepfather, Ira Riggs. He is survived by his sisters: Freda (Dick) Stueland of Rogers, AR and Jeanne Hopkins of Joplin, MO, by his daughter Linda of Belleville, IL; sons: Neal (Stacey) of Springfield, and Ben (Sheri) of Lugoff, SC; and his grandchildren: Erin, Brian, Emily, Brady, Myles, and Elaina; step-grandchildren: Mallory, Matt, and Mitchell and five step-great-grandchildren.

Outside of work, Randy's main activities were time with family and Bridge playing friends. For years he sent out letters encouraging family members to attend the Thornberry reunion. He worked hard to keep in contact with them and all his family. Every Sunday, there was a series of family phone calls that he made. His favorite hobby was playing Bridge, which he did in Paris, Clinton, Effingham, Charleston, and O'Fallon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or PBS TV station WILL in Urbana.

Randal's family would like to hold another memorial "service" in the Charleston area in the near future (hopefully, when this COVID mess cools down). Any who are interested in participating in this event are asked to send a message to RLMalone1931/@gmail.com, so you can be contacted with further information when this date has been set.

