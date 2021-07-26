DOWNS — Randall E. Wert, 64 of Downs, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Chaplain Ellen Anderson officiating. Cremation rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Randall was born January 13, 1957 in Bloomington to Floyd and Dixie (Marshall) Wert.

He is survived by his mother, Dixie Wert, Bloomington; his three children: Rianne Wert, Clinton, Randy L. Wert, Downs and Tim (Ivonne) Wert, Clinton. Also surviving are his two grandchildren: Gunnar and Dallis Wert; and two brothers: Rick (Cindy) Wert, Danvers and Mike Wert, Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his father.

Randall graduated from Lexington High School and worked at the Ferrero Candy Company in the shipping and receiving department where he was a member of the Teamsters Local 26 and also was a member of the Bloomington Moose Lodge 745.

Randall loved sports and was active in coaching in the JFL and Little League Baseball and Softball Leagues. He also was an avid golfer, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR fan.

He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

