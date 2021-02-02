CHENOA — Randall Wayne McDaniel, 55 went to be with Jesus at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the home of his sister, Marci, and he was met at the gates of heaven by his parents Earl and Judy McDaniel as well as his brother Richard. Randy is the beloved brother of Marci (Wayne) Curtis, Chenoa, Teresa (Jim) Ciulla, Elgin, SC and Debbie Crain of Pontiac.

Randy will always hold a special place in the heart of his sister, Marci, as she loved and cared for Randy many years and welcomed Randy into her home with her family for the past nine years since the sickness and passing of their parents. Randy was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews and especially Joey (Emily) Bell, Kelli (Josh Miller) Bell, Sam (Nina Chapman) Bell, Emmy and Jake Curtis all of Chenoa and Michelle Ciulla (Kyle Alverson), Fairbury.

Randy is the beloved nephew of Fred (Jane) McWhorter, Bloomington, Edna (Robert) Chancellor, Bloomington and Esther Russell, Towanda. He will join in heaven so many relatives that have passed before him and they will all welcome him to God's beautiful kingdom along with Randy's best friend, Roger Gourley of Cornell.